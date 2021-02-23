Director creates "Actopoly" board featuring famous London theatres

Theatre fans should take a look at Andrew Keates' "Actopoly" board – featuring a plethora of theatres including The London Palladium, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the Almeida and the trusty Old Red Lon.

Keates, who has directed a variety of productions at venues such as Trafalgar Studios said that: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the decimation of my industry, I decided to spend time creating pieces of digital art to help me pay the bills.

"This piece was created to question how others ‘value' our theatres and reflect the journey of a performer, acknowledging how hard it is to move forward in the entertainment industry without financial support, investment and the many obstacles they'll face just to be seen, let alone work.

"Created by hand using an iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, professionally printed four ways by an independent British print company, on high quality paper to best serve the vibrancy and sharpness of the image. This print comes with a numbered and signed certificate of authenticity."

The board features a "Retrain" tile (rather than a go-to-jail) as well as an "open dance call" and a "Spotlight fee".

Anyone interested in purchasing should email [email protected]