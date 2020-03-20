WhatsOnStage Logo
Digital Theatre+ has given free access to educational institutions across the world

The company has access to dozens of stage shows

Sheridan Smith as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl
© Johan Persson

Digital Theatre has provided free access to its archive of performances, it had been announced by their accounts manager.

Update: Digital Theatre has contacted us to say that there was an error with their communications and the 9-day DigitalTheatre membership was only meant to be for select educational institutions in the US.

If you are an academic / work in an educational institution (Secondary/ HE/ FE) then please email [email protected]

But you can read our bountiful list of shows you can watch online for free here!

