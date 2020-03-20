Digital Theatre+ has given free access to educational institutions across the world
The company has access to dozens of stage shows
Digital Theatre has provided free access to its archive of performances, it had been announced by their accounts manager.
Update: Digital Theatre has contacted us to say that there was an error with their communications and the 9-day DigitalTheatre membership was only meant to be for select educational institutions in the US.
If you are an academic / work in an educational institution (Secondary/ HE/ FE) then please email [email protected]
But you can read our bountiful list of shows you can watch online for free here!
