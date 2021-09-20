Dick Whittington drag pantomime to run in the West End

Drag pantomime is back!

Tuck Shop and Ameena Hamid Productions will be staging Dick Whittington (expect phallic puns galore) at the Phoenix Theatre from 5 December, playing on Sundays through to 9 January 2022.

Appearing will be Cheryl Hole as Dick, Kitty Scott Claus as The Spirit of Soho, and Choriza May as Queen Rat – alongside Holly Stars as The Cat, Beau Jangles as The Mayor of Soho, Yshee Black as Dame Sarah, and Ophelia Love as Villager Number 4. Further casting and full creative team to be announced shortly, with the show written by Gareth Joyner.

Hole said: "I am beyond excited to be in panto this winter on the West End of all places, definitely a pinch me moment. If you told baby Cheryl she would be doing all this, I would have told you you're telling a big fat lie!

"I've actually worked with Tuckshop from the beginning of my career, pre Drag Race, and it's gonna be a family reunion and a lot of campery! And I promise I won't be mediocre!"

