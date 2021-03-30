Diana musical confirms Netflix release date

Broadway show Diana: A True Musical Story will launch on Netflix on 1 October ahead of resuming on stage in December.

The production began previews in March 2020 but was forced to close after only a few performances due to the pandemic.

It was recorded for Netflix without an audience at the Longacre Theatre. Producer Beth Williams said: "We feel like it's an incredible opportunity to put Diana in front of the global Netflix audience, and then give them an opportunity to see it live."

The show stars Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) in the titular role, alongside Roe Hartrampf (The Bad Guys) as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park with George) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Queen Elizabeth.

Numbers include "Here Comes James Hewitt", with the story following Diana from her first meeting with the Royal Family, her wedding and sensational media profile through to her death in the 1990s.

The show's creative team includes Come From Away's director Christopher Ashley, choreographer Kelly Devine, musical supervisor Ian Eisendrath and sound designer Gareth Owen.

Diana has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — who were responsible for hit musical Memphis. The piece also has costume design by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long, set design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz and orchestrations by John Clancy.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Watch the cast discuss the show below: