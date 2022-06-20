Details for Hercules live-action movie have been announced

Details have been revealed for the live-action Hercules film, which is in development at Disney.

The Russo Brothers, who directed the two most recent Avengers films (and are also responsible for The Gray Man, coming soon to Netflix) will produce the film, with Guy Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Revolver, Snatch) set to direct. A new screenwriter is being sought, following an initial draft by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984).

Ritchie recently oversaw the live-action version of Aladdin, which made over one billion dollars at the box office.

The live-action Hercules has been rumbling on for a while, and its development coincides with the premiere of a stage production, which was first seen pre-pandemic and is set to play indoors next year.

Casting for the movie is to be revealed, as well as shooting plans and release dates.

Based on the legendary Greek figure, Hercules was first released in 1997, 25 years ago. It features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel. The voice cast included Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Roger Bart, Danny DeVito, and Susan Egan.