Derren Brown's Showman to run in the West End

Derren Brown will return to the West End with new piece Showman.

Currently touring the piece to 155 locations across the world, the solo show will run for seven performances a week at the Apollo Theatre (currently home to Jerusalem).

Brown explained today: "The heart of the show is about remembering what's important. Particularly how the very things that we find most isolating in life - our fears and difficulties - actually connect us, in that they're the very things we share. Framed, of course, with some extraordinary demonstrations of my particular voodoo."

Showman is directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman and written by Nyman, O'Connor and Brown.

The show runs from December 9 2022 to March 19 2023. Ticket go on sale on 24 June 2022.