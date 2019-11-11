Death of a Salesman scratch performance at the Young Vic images released

Images at the Young Vic scratch nights for Death of a Salesman have been released, with the production playing three performances at the venue after the show was stopped mid-run at the Piccadilly Theatre last week.

The West End transfer of the show was halted 30 minutes in to a performance on Wednesday 6 November after a portion of the theatre's ceiling collapsed and the venue was evacuated.

In a show of support, the Young Vic announced three special, scratch performances of the play at their venue on 8 and 9 November.

Loading...

The show stars Wendell Pierce as salesman Willy Loman, Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Biff Loman, Natey Jones as Happy Loman, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Woman and Jenny, Carole Stennett as Miss Forsythe, Ian Bonar as Bernard, Trevor Cooper as Charley, Joseph Mydell as Ben Loman, Matthew Seadon-Young as Howard Wagner and Stanley, Nenda Neurer as Letta, Femi Tomowo as Willy Loman's father and musician and Emmanuel Ogunjinmi as understudy Biff and Happy.

A statement from Ambassador Theatre Group – which runs the Piccadilly Theatre – said: "Following the incident at the Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday 6 November, Westminster City Council has granted permission for it to reopen following its final inspection.

"Therefore, ATG announces that performances will resume from 11 November at 7.30pm. The Grand Circle is currently closed while repairs take place, and any customers who have booked seats in that section will be relocated to other parts of the theatre or offered to exchange their tickets for a later date.

"We're sorry that the incident that occurred on Wednesday night at the Piccadilly Theatre has caused concern and disappointment to a number theatregoers. We want to thank our audiences, cast, staff, the emergency services, the theatre community and the authorities for their support following the incident.