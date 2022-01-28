Death Drop to return to the West End in March

Murder mystery fan favourite Death Drop will wing its way back into the West End next month!

Playing at the Criterion from 3 March to 24 April 2022, the Drag-atha Christie murder mystery will feature RuPaul's Drag Race stars JuJuBee and Kitty Scott-Claus, leading a full-drag company as they head to Shantay Manor to toast the 10th anniversary of Charles and Diana (where, of course, murders start happening).

The piece first ran in the West End in winter 2020, before being put on hold by the resurgence in the pandemic. It's now back for a new run at the Criterion, following on from Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which closes in early February.

The show is penned by Holly Stars, based on an idea by Christopher D Clegg, and directed by Jesse Jones. The creative team is to be revealed by the production.

Clegg said: "We are beyond excited to be bringing Death Drop back for its third West End season. The audiences of this show are wild for Holly Stars' hilarious comedy, and having Kitty Scott-Claus, who's first ever drag gig was for TuckShop in Gals Aloud, headlining after her star turn on Drag Race UK is a great full circle moment. To have one of the worlds most beloved Drag Queens Jujubee playing opposite Kitty will make for one unforgettable, fabulous, and fierce night in the theatre!"

Tickets are on sale below in a pre-sale: