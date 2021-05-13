Dear Evan Hansen to reopen in the West End in October

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen will reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre in October 2021.

The hit show will go back on sale on 18 May, with the piece returning after having to halt performances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The musical tells of a boy in high school with social anxiety who fakes a series of letters and messages from a deceased member of his class to gain popularity.

It has words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Danny Mefford, with design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Paul.

WhatsOnStage said of this five-star show when it first ran in November 2019: "Dear Evan Hansen is a desperately powerful exploration of a troubled teen sacrificing the truth for a sense of comfort – startlingly relevant for a world swaddled in screens and fleeting fictions."

The show will have a special night to honour mental health care workers and volunteers when it reopens. Producer Stacey Mindich said: "Mental well-being has become a core part of our show's narrative over the years, and we hear from so many audience members about how the show has helped them on their own journeys to mental wellness...We have had long-standing relationships with some of this countries and the United Kingdom's mental health not-for-profits and we want to honour the mental health care workers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly through these trying times."

The first show will be on 26 October 2021, with casting for the musical's return to be confirmed.

Watch the show's most recent trailer here: