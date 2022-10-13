Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman composers to pen music for new Christmas Carol movie

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are going to be bringing some festive tunes to the masses this winter.

The Dear Evan Hansen and Greatest Showman duo will be penning tunes for the new film Spirited, a twist on A Christmas Carol with a cast led by Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Will Ferrell (Anchorman).

The film is set to premiere in theaters on 11 November and globally on Apple TV+ on 18 November.

Also in the cast are Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Pasek and Paul will pen new tunes for the film, alongside a number of existing tunes by existing artists.

Meanwhile, the pair's musical Dear Evan Hansen is beginning to wrap up its West End run.

Watch the trailer below: