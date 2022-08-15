Dawn King's The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse – first look production images

Exclusive: First look production images have been released for The Trials, currently running at the Donmar Warehouse.

Directed by Natalie Abrahami, Dawn King's piece is set in the near future and revolves around a trial where children jurors judge the older generation's contributions to the climate crisis. A finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, it received its world premiere at the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus in 2021.

Appearing as "the jury" are Elise Alexandre (The Ferryman) as Amelia, Francis Dourado as Mohammad, Jowana El-Daouk as Gabi, Will Gao (Heartstopper) as Xander, Pelumi Ibiloye as Marek, Honor Kneafsey (Evita) as Ren, Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as Noah, Rue Millwood (Speak Out) as Chris, Charlie Reid (The Bird Game) as Tomaz, Meréana Tomlinson as Kako, Taya Tower (The Hunt) as Zoe and Jairaj Varsani (The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Adnan.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Nigel Lindsay (Broken Glass) and Sharon Small (The Threepenny Opera) play "the defendants".

The creative team for the production includes designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer and composer Xana, movement directors Anna Morrissey and Aaron Parsons, video designer Nina Dunn, voice coach Emma Woodvine, associate director Joseph Hancock, sustainability consultants Julie's Bicycle and production dramatherapist Wabriya King.

The Trials runs until 27 August.









