David Walliams' Billionaire Boy heading for the West End this summer

Birmingham Stage Company has announced that its production of David Walliams' Billionaire Boy will receive its West End premiere at the Garrick Theatre this summer.

Running from 17 July to 22 August 2021, the production is adapted from Walliams' bestselling book about a boy called Joe Spud, who is the richest boy in the country and has everything he could want besides a friend.

"I am absolutely delighted this fantastic family show of my book is coming to the West End," said Walliams. "It is really funny and I can't wait to see it again."

Birmingham Stage Company is also bringing its production of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Five! to the West End this summer.

Marking ten years since the original Barmy Britain show came to London, it will run at the Apollo Theatre from 29 July to 28 August 2021.

Both the Apollo and Garrick, which are operated by Nimax Theatres, will be reduced to "circa 50%" capacity with socially distanced seating.