David Tennant and Michael Sheen to star in BBC comedy series about actors in lockdown

Two actors will reunite for a new BBC comedy series, filmed in lockdown.

Called Staged, the series sees David Tennant and Michael Sheen (who appeared together in Good Omens), star as two actors who are unable to work while theatres are shut down.

The series will air in June 2020 on BBC One, and will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

There are six episodes in the series, which is based on an original idea by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, with the show written and directed by Evans. Also appearing in the series will be Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg, with guests including Nina Sosanya and more to be revealed.

You can watch a clip below: