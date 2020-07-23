David Tennant-led Good in the West End delays run

The West End production of C P Taylor's Good has announced it will delay its opening.

The show was originally meant to begin previews at the Playhouse Theatre on 6 October and run for ten weeks, but has been forced to move dates given the ongoing pandemic. A new schedule is expected within the next couple of weeks, with the show running in spring 2021.

It is to be led by WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor David Tennant, who was last on stage in London when he starred in Don Juan in Soho in 2017, who takes on the role of Professor John Halder in the piece.

C P Taylor's play was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse in 1981. Set in 1930s Germany, it follows a professor who attempts to rationalise the actions and anti-semitism of the Nazi party. A revival of the play in 1999 starred Charles Dance and a film version – created in 2008 – featured Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker.

Good has direction by Dominic Cooke, with the cast also including Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. The creative team includes designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Paul Arditti and musical director Nigel Lilley.