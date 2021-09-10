David Suchet to bring solo show to the West End in January

Venerated stage and screen actor David Suchet will perform his solo show for a West End season after his upcoming tour.

Running from 4 to 22 January at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Suchet's play, titled Poirot and More, A Retrospective, will see the actor reflect on the various characters he has played across his life.

The show's tour will open in Newbury in October, with venue stops including Aylesbury, Richmond, Bath, Torquay, Birmingham and more.

Suchet said: "This show is very close to my heart and I'm delighted to be bringing it to the Harold Pinter Theatre where I made my West End debut here over 35 years ago, when it was the Comedy Theatre, in Tom Kempinski's Separation. After the past 18 months I can't wait to be in the theatre with people again to share some of my treasured memories from over the years. It's wonderful to be back."

Tickets are on sale now below.