David Suchet's Poirot and More, A Retrospective to be staged at Hampstead Theatre

Veteran stage and screen actor David Suchet will bring his solo show entitled Poirot and More, A Retrospective to the Hampstead Theatre for 18 performances this spring.

The piece, which sees the actor reflecting on the various characters he has played across his career, has previously toured the country and played in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Suchet said: "Following the success of my one man show in the West End and on tour last year, and in the light of the 100 per cent cut in Arts Council funding which Hampstead Theatre is having to navigate, I wanted to show my support by bringing my show to this wonderful intimate theatre for a strictly limited season. I was last on stage at Hampstead Theatre in 1987 in Separation, directed by Mike Attenborough, so I think it's about time!"

Poirot and More, A Retrospective is scheduled to run from 11 to 29 March 2023.