David Mitchell, Gemma Whelan and the Upstart Crow cast in rehearsals: photos

Rehearsal images have been released for the stage premiere of Upstart Crow, Ben Elton's comedy based on the hit sitcom about Shakespeare.

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow

David Mitchell takes on the titular role and makes his stage debut in the show, opposite Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Mark Heap, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender and Rachel Summers. This 11-week season is directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Foley (The Ladykillers).

David Mitchell in Upstart Crow

Writer Ben Elton said: "Besides Will and Kate many of the other characters from the TV sitcom feature in this new play and I'm delighted that they will all be played by the original actors."

Mark Heap and David Mitchell

Gemma Whelan and David Mitchell in Upstart Crow

Full creative team for Upstart Crow is to be announced, with the show running from 7 February to 25 April.

Danielle Phillips and Helen Monks

Helen Monks

Rob Rouse and David Mitchell

