David Mitchell, Gemma Whelan and the Upstart Crow cast in rehearsals: photos
The comedy based on the hit sitcom is about to open in the West End
Rehearsal images have been released for the stage premiere of Upstart Crow, Ben Elton's comedy based on the hit sitcom about Shakespeare.
David Mitchell takes on the titular role and makes his stage debut in the show, opposite Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Mark Heap, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender and Rachel Summers. This 11-week season is directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Foley (The Ladykillers).
Writer Ben Elton said: "Besides Will and Kate many of the other characters from the TV sitcom feature in this new play and I'm delighted that they will all be played by the original actors."
Full creative team for Upstart Crow is to be announced, with the show running from 7 February to 25 April.
