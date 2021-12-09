David Mamet's The Woods to be revived in London

David Mamet's hit 1977 play The Woods is to be revived in London next February.

Directed by Russell Bolam, the piece follows a pair who push their relationship to breaking point while staying in a cabin in the woods.

The new staging, running at Southwark Playhouse, marks the first production of the show in 21 years, and has dates from 24 February to 26 March 2022.

Appearing will be Broadway performer Francesca Carpanini (making her UK stage debut, with credits including All My Sons with Annette Benning) and Sam Frenchum (Bridgerton, Grantchester).

Produced by Danielle Tarento, the piece's creative team also features set/costume designer Anthony Lamble, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell, sound consultant Ali Taie, fight/intimacy co-ordinator Haruka Kuroda and accent coach Nina Zendejas.

Tickets are on sale now via the Southwark Playhouse website.