Akiya Henry and more to join David Harbour and Bill Pullman in Mad House

Complete casting has been revealed for the previously announced production of Theresa Rebeck's Mad House, starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Bill Pullman (''The Sinner).

Joining Harbour (as Michael) and Pullman (as Daniel) on stage will be 2022 WhatsOnStage Award winner Akiya Henry (as Lillian), Hanako Footman (as Devon), Sinead Matthews (as Pam), Charlie Oscar (as Skylar) and Stephen Wight (as Nedward).

The new play will be directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, who reunites with Rebeck following their collaborations on Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared across the pond.

Set in rural Pennsylvania, the piece follows three siblings who return to their childhood home, with one eye on their dying father and the other on their inheritances.

The production also features set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Tilly Grimes and sound design by Beth Duke.

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Mad House will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 15 June until 4 September 2022, with tickets on sale below.