David Harbour and Bill Pullman to star in world premiere of Mad House in the West End

David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) will headline the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Mad House.

Harbour commented: "So excited to return to the London stage with Theresa's blistering new dark comedy. It features two of my favourite things: the abyss of madness that lies at the pit of every family as they stare blankly, incomprehensively into the nature of our fleeting existence, and real estate."

The new play will be directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, who reunites with Rebeck following their stateside collaborations on Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared.

Rebeck added: "There are those projects when the stars simply align, and to see David and Bill together on stage is beyond my wildest dreams. I'm very much looking forward to being back in the rehearsal room with Moritz as we bring the play to production here in London."

Set in rural Pennsylvania, the piece follows three siblings who return to their childhood home, with one eye on their dying father and the other on their inheritances.

Produced by Gavin Kalin and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Mad House will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 15 June until 4 September 2022.