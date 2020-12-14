David Byrne's American Utopia Broadway show released in the UK

David Byrne's smash-hit Broadway show American Utopia has made its way to UK screens.

The piece began as an album that Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number one on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart.

Available on HBO Max in the US, the piece (directed by the award-winner Spike Lee) has been released on-demand in the UK with a DVD coming in January 2021. The DVD can be pre-ordered here.

The concert, which features choreography and musical staging by Annie-B Parson, includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career.

American Utopia opened on Broadway to rave reviews on October 20, 2019, and recouped its initial $4 million investment in mid-December 2019, just 10 weeks after opening.

American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.