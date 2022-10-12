Date set for 2023 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards have set their 2023 plans in place.

Recognising the best in West End performance, the high-profile events sees London's stage greats converge in one place to mark a year of productions.

This year, the event will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall – with choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Tina) set to serve as creative director.

Further details for the Olivier Awards are to be revealed.