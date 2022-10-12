Date set for 2023 Olivier Awards
The toast of the West End will come together once more
The Olivier Awards have set their 2023 plans in place.
Recognising the best in West End performance, the high-profile events sees London's stage greats converge in one place to mark a year of productions.
This year, the event will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall – with choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Tina) set to serve as creative director.
Further details for the Olivier Awards are to be revealed.
Sign up for our newsletters for more
Loading...