Line-up for Danny Robins' The Battersea Poltergeist stage show announced

Danny Robins' hit podcast The Battersea Poltergeist' will be presented live on tour this autumn and today the line-up of experts has been revealed!

Led by the BBC podcast's creator, writer and journalist, the show will discuss what has been classed as "Britain's strangest ever haunting". The evening will also see the production share exclusive footage from the case, as well as providing new evidence not mentioned in the original podcast.

Joining Robins will be Scottish writer and psychologist Evelyn Hollow and Ciaran O'Keeffe (Most Haunted) – who were part of the podcast's initial team.

Audiences will be able to discuss the supernatural event in a live Q&A with both Robins and his team of experts.

The show will be visiting Clapham Grand on Halloween – the very location where Shirley Hitchings (the subject of the podcast) used to frequent in the 1950s and mere minutes from the Hitchings home, where the Battersea poltergeist lurked.

Watch a freshly launched trailer for the show here:

The tour will open on 25 October in Salford, before visiting Guildford, Basingstoke, London, Ipswich, York, Poole, Cheltenham and Brighton.