Daniel Radcliffe, Noma Dumezweni, Eddie Redmayne and more to read Harry Potter novel online

Famous faces will contribute to an online reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone over the coming weeks.

Kicking off today with Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of the book, the online series will see guest readers take on parts of the original novel from the seven-part Harry Potter series.

Other readers involved include Noma Dumezweni (who originated the role of Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Eddie Redmayne (who led the cast of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Stephen Fry (who read the audiobooks for all seven Harry Potters), Claudia Kim (who played Nagini in The Crimes of Grindelwald), Dakota Fanning, David Beckham and more to be revealed.

The full audio will be released on Spotify, with the video also available here.