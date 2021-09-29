Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to star in Macbeth on Broadway

Daniel Craig is back on stage, being joined by Ruth Negga in a new revival of Macbeth set for Broadway.

Craig will take on the title role in the New York production, with Negga (making her Broadway debut) as Lady Macbeth in the much-revered Scottish play. Further casting is to be announced.

The piece runs at the Lyceum Theatre (to stress, the New York one, don't expect the Scottish play evicting The Lion King in London) from 29 March, with an opening night on 28 April.

Sam Gold directs the piece, which will have scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and fight direction by David Leong.

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga

© Greg Williams

Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser is the vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci is production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. will be the general manager. Casting is by David Caparelliotis.

The production runs for fifteen weeks only, with producer Barbara Broccoli (who also oversees the James Bond franchise, explaining today: "Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."