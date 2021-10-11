Daniel Boys and Emily Tierney to star in the European premiere of Leonard Bernstein's New York

Daniel Boys (Avenue Q) and Emily Tierney (Wicked) will star in the European premiere of a new musical revue based on the work of Leonard Bernstein.

Inspired by both the iconic composer's work as well as the city of New York, the show will feature hits from West Side Story, On the Town, and Wonderful Town.

Director Gerald Armin said: "Leonard Bernstein's New York has rarely been performed since its New York premiere in 2008 and I am thrilled to present the European Premiere at Waterloo East Theatre with the incredibly talented West End stars Daniel Boys and Emily Tierney."

The piece has a creative team that also features musical director Archie Combe, company stage manager Gareth McLeod and lighting designer Jonathan Pearson, with casting by Andrew Lynford CSA.

The piece runs from 26 October to 14 November 2021 at Waterloo East Theatre.