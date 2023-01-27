Dancing On Ice announces musical week line-up

The line-up has been revealed for this week's Dancing on Ice musicals week – featuring a variety of stage favourites performed by celebirty budding skate enthusiasts.

As part of the line-up this year is theatre star Carley Stenson, who most recently appeared in the latest revival of From Here to Eternity at the Charing Cross Theatre.

The line-up for this week's musicals week is as follows:

- The Vivienne and Colin Grafton - "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita

- Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers - "Defying Gravity" from Wicked

- Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki- "All That Jazz" from Chicago

- Tippy Packard and Darren Harriott - "Fat Sam's Grand Slam" from Bugsy Malone

- Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer - "You're the One That I Want" from Grease

- Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield - "Do Re Mi" from The Sound of Music

- Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon - "She Used to be Mine" from Waitress

– Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty - "Anything Goes" from Anything Goes

- Olivia Smart and Nile Wilson - "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

- Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini – "Bohemian Rhapsody" from We Will Rock You

Of those listed, Wicked is in the West End and embarking on a new tour, We Will Rock You has set a West End return, Grease returns to the West End this summer and Bugsy Malone continues to tour. Could a revival of one of the other classics also be on the cards pretty soon?