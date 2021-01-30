Dancing on Ice 2021: All the musicals set to feature this weekend
It's musicals week on Dancing on Ice! Here are the shows you can expect to see featured – a mixture of recent hits and old-time favourites. The fan favourite series will return tomorrow evening on ITV.
• Amy Tinkler and Joe Johnson perform "Fame" from Fame
• Colin Jackson and Klabera Komini perform "I Will Always Love You" from The Bodyguard
• Graham Bell and Karina Manta perform "Born To Hand Jive" from Grease
• Jason Donovan and Alexandra Schauman perform "Don't Leave Me This Way" from Priscilla Queen Of The Desert
• Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer perform "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton
• Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield perform "If My Friends Could See Me Now" from Sweet Charity
• Rebekah Vardy and Andy Buchanan perform "Let's Face The Music and Dance" from Follow The Fleet
• Sonny Jay and Angela Egan perform "Flash, Bang, Wallop!" from Half A Sixpence
• Faye Brookes and Hamish Gaman perform "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins
Rufus Hound and Billie Shepherd will not be performing this week.