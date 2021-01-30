Dancing on Ice 2021: All the musicals set to feature this weekend

It's musicals week on Dancing on Ice! Here are the shows you can expect to see featured – a mixture of recent hits and old-time favourites. The fan favourite series will return tomorrow evening on ITV.





• Amy Tinkler and Joe Johnson perform "Fame" from Fame

• Colin Jackson and Klabera Komini perform "I Will Always Love You" from The Bodyguard

• Graham Bell and Karina Manta perform "Born To Hand Jive" from Grease

• Jason Donovan and Alexandra Schauman perform "Don't Leave Me This Way" from Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

• Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer perform "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton

• Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield perform "If My Friends Could See Me Now" from Sweet Charity

• Rebekah Vardy and Andy Buchanan perform "Let's Face The Music and Dance" from Follow The Fleet

• Sonny Jay and Angela Egan perform "Flash, Bang, Wallop!" from Half A Sixpence

• Faye Brookes and Hamish Gaman perform "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins





Rufus Hound and Billie Shepherd will not be performing this week.