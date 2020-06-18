Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

The iconic Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103.

Born in 1917 and growing up in East Ham, Lynn was a break-out star during the Second World War, singing for those using tube stations as bomb shelters.

In 1939 she recorded her hit song "We'll Meet Again", written by Ross Parker and Hughie Charles, which was part of the reason she became known as "the Forces' Sweetheart".

She appeared in a number of films both during and after the war, and recorded Lionel Bart's song "The Day After Tomorrow" for the 1962 musical Blitz!, though did not herself appear on stage.

She went on to host her own variety series on the BBC in the late '60s and early '70s, and appeared alongside Morecambe and Wise for a famous comedy episode. On four occasions she appeared at the Royal Variety Performance, before being made a dame in 2016.

A couple of months ago she recorded a special performance of "We'll Meet Again" with a number of West End stars – you can watch it below.