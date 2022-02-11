Daisy Ridley, Brian Cox and more join Park Theatre's murder mystery show

Final faces have been added to the Park Theatre's starry fundraiser whodunnit show.

The previously announced piece – entitled Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 – is helmed by artistic director Jez Bond. It sees a different unrehearsed celebrity join the cast at each performance in the role of the inspector. Who will appear on any given night is a mystery in itself.

The variety of guests attached to the project includes Gillian Anderson, Clive Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Callow, Michelle Collins, Les Dennis, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, David Haig, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Maureen Lipman, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Tim McInnerny, Ian McKellen, David Mitchell, Neil Morrissey, Eddie Nestor, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sue Perkins, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Pryce, Caroline Quentin, Tony Robinson, Sharon Small, Hugo Speer, Meera Syal, Emma Thompson, Tim Vine and Bradley Walsh.

Stephen Fry, McKellen and Thompson also lend their voices to every presentation.

A further show date, on 8 March at 3pm, has been added, while four more names have been confirmed for the experience – Daisy Ridley, Brian Cox, Alexei Sayle and Al Murray.

Guest performers have their lines fed to them via an earpiece, with the audience not knowing who is set to perform until the curtain rises.