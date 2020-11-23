Cyrano de Bergerac, Life of Pi and Standing at the Sky's Edge nominated for South Bank Sky Arts Awards

The nominees for this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards have been announced.

The shortlist was a big cause for celebration for Sheffield Crucible, which picked up two nominations for its productions of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Life of Pi, directed by Max Webster, as well as Standing at the Sky's Edge, directed by Robert Hastie with music by Richard Hawley.

Another WhatsOnStage Award-winner, Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), was nominated for the Breakthrough Award.

Life of Pi is set to come to the West End once venues are able to re-open, while Standing at the Sky's Edge was originally set to return to Sheffield ahead of a National Theatre run – though these plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, commented: "When I look at the list of nominees for the South Bank Sky Arts Awards it's simultaneously inspiring and heart-breaking.

"The talent and creativity on display is awesome but at the same time makes our lost 2020 more poignant and reinforces how much we need and miss our brilliant artists, actors, musicians, dancers and all-round entertainers."

Nominees in the classical music categories including the Edinburgh International Festival and London Philharmonic Orchestra, while dance nominees included Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet, Ballet Black's Ingoma and Northern Ballet's Victoria.

Birmingham Opera Company, the Royal Opera and Opera Holland Park were all nominated in the Opera category, while TV Drama nominations went to Chernobyl, The Virtues and Years and Years.

In the comedy category, Fleabag, Sex Education and Home all picked up nominations.

The winners will be revealed on 20 December at a special ceremony presented from the Coliseum with social distancing.