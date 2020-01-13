Cynthia Erivo, Sam Mendes and more nominated for Oscars

The Oscar nominations have been revealed, with a number of stage-y names and adaptations recognised across a variety of categories.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, as was the song "Stand Up", which Erivo performs in the film and co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell. She competes with Renée Zellweger in the Best Actress category – Zellwegger was nominated for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy, based on Peter Quilter's play Over the Rainbow.

Sam Mendes' one-shot Western Front epic 1917 is nominated for ten awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Frozen II's hit number "Into the Unknown" was recognised in the Best Original Song category while the visual effects in The Lion King were also nominated.

The Oscars winners will be announced on 9 February 2020, with the full list of nominees available on the Academy's website.