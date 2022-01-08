Can you crack this Cynthia Erivo quiz?

There aren't many actors who have enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom thanks to an unforgettable stage performance in recent memory. Cynthia Erivo – who catapulted to fame following her Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway transfer of The Color Purple in 2016 – is unquestionably one of them.

And as we all wait impatiently for her to finally defy gravity in the eagerly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, we can all cross our fingers for a future return to the stage on either side of the Atlantic.

As today marks the star's 35th Birthday, we'd like to take the opportunity to wish her all the best and to test your knowledge with our own Erivo-themed quiz.



