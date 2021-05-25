Crossroads Live acquires Qdos Pantomimes

Global entertainment company Crossroads Live has acquired Qdos Pantomimes, the leading producer of pantomime across the UK.

Crossroads Pantomimes will be led by Crossroads Theatrical Group chairman David Ian, whose production company was bought by the group in 2019, with former Qdos pantomimes managing director Michael Harrison as chief executive.

The acquisition will see Nick Thomas, who founded Qdos in 1982, step down from the pantomime business. Qdos has produced over 750 pantomimes at dozens of major UK theatres.

Thomas and Harrison oversaw the return of pantomime to the London Palladium after a 30-year absence, with a new production of Cinderella. The following year the first ever Olivier Award given to a pantomime for Dick Whittington.

Michael Harrison and David Ian

© Jeff Moore

Harrison, who will continue to produce independently under his own brand Michael Harrison Entertainment, said today: "Our operation will remain firmly rooted in the UK and will build on the long tradition of pantomime, but continue to push the genre forward, as we've done over the past two decades."

David Ian added: "I am absolutely thrilled to be working again with Michael. Crossroads Pantomimes is a natural development of our long-time producing relationship and the passion we both share for creating world class entertainment. We look forward to creating something very special for the UK Theatre industry whilst staying true to the great tradition of British pantomime."