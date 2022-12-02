Crazy for You to transfer to the West End

Susan Stroman's cherished production of Crazy for You will transfer to the West End.

First seen at Chichester Festival Theatre earlier this year, the production of Ken Ludwig's piece (featuring a variety of Gershwin tunes including "I Got Rhythm" and "Someone to Watch Over Me") will once more be led by Charlie Stemp as Bobby, a theatre-mad dreamer who has to choose between showbusiness and the family bank. Joining him will be Carly Anderson (Wicked) as a beleaguered theatre owner's daughter Polly, as well as Tom Edden (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Bela Zangler.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a solid review when it first ran, describing the piece as "a heart-warming and soul-lifting joy of a show".

Producers Joey Parnes, Sally Horchow and Michael Harrison said: "Susan Stroman's exuberant production of Crazy For You was the most infectiously joyful show of the year. Charlie and Carly's performances brought both great romance and spectacle to its heart, and Tom Edden was absolutely hilarious! We are so thrilled that London audiences will now be able to experience this dazzling musical in the superb setting of the Gillian Lynne Theatre."

It will now run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 June 2023, for a 30-week season. Further casting is to be revealed.

The set designer is Beowulf Boritt, the costume designer is William Ivey Long, the lighting designer is Ken Billington, the musical director and supervisor is Alan Williams and the sound designer is Kai Harada, with new orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, and new dance arrangements by David Krane. Wigs, hair and make-up design is by Campbell Young Associates, casting is by Jill Green, UK associate direction and choreography is by Richard Pitt and associate direction and choreography is by Angelique Lo.