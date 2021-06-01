Coventry's Belgrade teams with Cardboard Citizens on new musical

A new musical, The Ruff Tuff Cream Puff Estate Agency, telling the story of "the world's first ‘estate agency for squatters'", will premiere at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry later this year.

The show, a co-production with Cardboard Citizens, who make theatre with and for homeless people, forms part of the city's tenure as UK City of Culture. It is based on a play by Heathcote Williams with Sarah Woods that premiered as part of a nine-play cycle, Home Truths, in 2017.

It will run at the Belgrade from 9 to 16 October, and feature a chorus of Coventry citizens who have experienced homelessness.

Other highlights of the new Belgrade season include the return of The Play That Goes Wrong (13 to 18 September) and Dirty Dancing (2 to 6 November).

And from 13 to 23 December, the Belgrade and Chipping Norton Theatre present A Christmas Carol, starring David Bradley (Broadchurch, Game of Thrones) and adapted for the stage by Simon Callow.