Courtney Bowman, Billy Nevers and Nardia Ruth sing The Color Purple and Hamilton numbers for musical concert

You can watch two performances from Theatre Fan Parties' upcoming virtual Valentine's Day concert.

You can watch Courtney Bowman and Billy Nevers duet on The Color Purple below, while watching Nardia Ruth's jazzed up version of "Burn" from Hamilton underneath that. Both are arranged by the concert's musical director and Royal Academy of Music graduate Sam Young.

Other performers set to appear in the concert are Jodie Steele, Jocasta Almgill , Kayla Carter, Lizzie Bea, Lauren Byrne and Michael Mather.





Tickets for Sunday's event can be purchased at theatrefanparties.com/stupudwithlove.



