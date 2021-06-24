Drag legend Courtney Act will return to the West End production of Death Drop for four performances next month.

Act will appear on 10 and 11 July at the Garrick Theatre, joining Latrice Royale who plays the role of Summer Raines, a glamarous American weather girl living in London, Myra DuBois as The Lady, Don One and will be reunited with LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic and Holly Stars.

Willam, currently appearing in the piece, will play a final Death Drop performance will be on 9 July.

The "Dragatha Christie" murder mystery is entering its final weeks, and is penned by Stars and directed by Jesse Jones.

Tickets are on sale now.