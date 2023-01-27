Cory English to take over from Roger Bart in Back to the Future the Musical in the West End

The award-winning production of Back to the Future the Musical has confirmed who will take over the role of Doc Brown.

Roger Bart, who originated the role, is set to play his final performance on 20 March 2023 before jetting over to New York to appear in the Broadway iteration of the hit show, based on the seminal sci-fi comedy.

He will be replaced by Cory English, who was previously in the show from 23 November 2022 to 3 January 2023 and is now taking over permanently. English' previous stage credits include The Producers, Sleepless and Young Frankenstein on Broadway.

The production has also revealed it will utilise new app Gala Pro, which allows individual closed captioning and audio description to be beamed through to the user's own mobile device.

English will join a cast including WhatsOnStage Award nominee Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, with Amber Davies as Lorraine Baines, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Oliver Nicholas as George McFly, Jordan Benjamin as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Gary Trainor as Strickland, Will Haswell as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

Also in the cast are Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton, Tavio Wright and Rhodri Watkins.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown), alongside the award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

The production has also announced it is now booking through to October 2023 at the Adelphi Theatre, where it opened in September 2021.