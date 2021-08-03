Coronet reopens with new Robert Holman play

The autumn season has been announced at The Coronet Theatre, which will reopen the Notting Hill venue after its enforced closure due to the pandemic.

It kicks off with a new play from Robert Holman (Making Noise Quietly) titled The Lodger, which runs from 10 September to 9 October.

Directed by Geraldine Alexander and starring Penny Downie, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Matthew Tennyson and Iniki Mariano, it centres on two sisters who must learn to reconcile the past in order to make a new future.

In November, filmmaker Amos Gitai returns to The Coronet Theatre with a live performance based on his 2015 film investigating the assassination in 1995 of the Israeli Prime Minister Yizak Rabin.

Le Petit Chaperon Rouge (Little Red Riding Hood) (17 to 21 November) marks the first visit to the UK of French company Compagnie Louis Brouillard. The classic fairytale is adapted by writer and director Joël Pommerat.

And Blind from Brazilian/Dutch artist Duda Paiva (30 November to 3 December) "creates a theatrical tapestry of dance, puppetry adaptations of Yoruba songs from a unique Afro-Brazilian subculture". Using foam puppets, he draws on a childhood illness that left him temporarily blind.

Other highlights include Our Lives; An Infinite Improvisation, a new piece by Ben Okri and Charlotte Jarvis, and a programme of poetry including the return of Paul Muldoon.

Artistic director Anda Winters said: "For The Coronet Theatre, as everywhere, these have been challenging times. As a presenter of international work there have been particular complications, and we are thrilled to have the theatre open again, and to be able to present the work we love."