Confirmed: Jerusalem with Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook to run in the West End

Jez Butterworth's iconic play Jerusalem will return to the West End for a limited season in 2022.

Starring Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook as Johnny "Rooster" Byron and Ginger respectively, the piece will play at the Apollo Theatre from 16 April 2022 with the opening night on 28 April 2022, through until 6 August 2022.

There will be over 800 seats at £15 or under each week across the house throughout the run. Further casting is to be revealed.

Alongside director Ian Rickson, the original creative team will return for this 2022 production, including designer Ultz, lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, composer Stephen Warbeck, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

Butterworth's award-winning play, following a caravan-dwelling vagabond Byron, originally opened at the Royal Court in the summer of 2009 before transferring to the West End in 2010. It returned in 2011 and was also performed on Broadway.