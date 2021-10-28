Further company revealed for The Rhythmics musical at Southwark Playhouse

Further casting has been revealed for The Rhythmics, which opens at Southwark Playhouse in December.

The new musical follows a group of male rhythmic gymnasts who take on the world, and has already been released as a concept album on streaming platforms.

Joining the previously revealed Noel Sullivan and Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos will be Ken Christiansen (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Nick, Kinny Gardner (Godspell) as Sid, Rebecca Hayes (A Christmas Carol) as Robin, Andrew Patrick-Walker (Jerry Springer – The Opera) as Jeremy, Joshua Steel (Aladdin, Friendsical) as Connor, and Phil Snowden ( Bridgerton) as Dennis.

The piece has book and lyrics by P Burton-Morgan, and music and lyrics from Stiles + Drewe award winner Ben Glasstone.

Burton-Morgan, who also directs the show, said today: "I'm so thrilled to be collaborating with this bunch of theatrical legends - we were blown away in auditions by the talent and enthusiasm in the room. Maybe it's this show, maybe it's the 18-month career hiatus we've all had, but never have I been met with such commitment and passion. Can't wait to share the joy of this brilliant company who are pouring their heart and soul into this life-affirming new show – truly a tonic for our times."

The Rhythmics has choreography by Mark Smith, with Ellie Verkerk as musical supervisor, Erika Gundesen as musical director, James Nicholson as sound designer, Francine Huin-Wah as costume designer, Jane Deitch as casting director, and Will Reynolds as set and lighting designer.

It plays from 2 December to 8 January 2022.