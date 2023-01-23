Complete cast for Bartlett Sher's Camelot revival confirmed

Lincoln Center Theater in New York has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. Performances are set to begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on 9 March ahead of a 13 April opening.

Joining the cast will be Dakin Matthews (Waitress) as Merlyn/Pellinore, Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Mordred, Marilee Talkington (TRUCE) as Morgan Le Fey, Anthony Michael Lopez (Othello) as Sir Dinadan, Fergie Philippe (No show with id 307920 exists!) as Sir Sagramore, and Danny Wolohan (West Side Story) as Sir Lionel. They will perform alongside previously announced stars Andrew Burnap (Arthur), Phillipa Soo (Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (Lancelot Du Lac).

Ensemble members include Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

Based on The Once and Future King by T H White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird) pens a new book for the musical (based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner).

Camelot will feature choreography by Byron Easley, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake, and projections by 59 Productions. Kate Wilson will lend vocal and dialect coaching, with fight direction by B H Barry.

Music director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J Lang, and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman. Charles Means is the production stage manager.