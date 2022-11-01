Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica cast in Aaron Sorkin's Camelot musical

Lincoln Center Theater has announced initial casting for its upcoming Broadway revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, featuring a new book by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird) and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

The cast will star Tony winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance) as Arthur, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) as Lancelot Du Lac.

Based on The Once and Future King by T H White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot. Numbers includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May," and the title song "Camelot."

Preview performances of Camelot are set to begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on 9 March 2023 ahead of a 13 April opening. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.