Come From Away releases new trailer for West End run

Come From Away plays at the Phoenix Theatre.

Come From Away is set in the days following the events of 9/11 and follows plane passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland. It previously won the 2020 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, as well as the Olivier Award for the same category.

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The award-winning show currently stars Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Gemma Knight Jones (Hannah and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Sam Oladeinde (Bob and others) and Emma Salvo (Janice and others) with the cast also featuring Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

