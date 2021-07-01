Come From Away new cast members revealed

The new Come From Away company has been unveiled.

Gemma Knight Jones and Sam Oladeinde join the cast as Hannah and Bob (and others) respectively, joining Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), and Emma Salvo (Janice and others) with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Set to return from 22 July, Come From Away is set in the days following the events of 9/11 and follows train passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland. It runs at the Phoenix Theatre in the West End, where it recently won the 2020 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Also in mammoth team putting on the musical are Claire Sibley (Company Manager), Diane Norburn (Stage Manager on the Book), Alexandra Legg (Assistant Stage Manager), Sophie Macfadyen (Assistant Stage Manager), Joey Pocket (Assistant Stage Manager), Alice Jenkins (Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager), Andy Yiannaki (Sound No. 1), Rebecca Page (Sound No. 2), Olivia McColl (Sound No. 3), Oliver Burridge (Sound No. 3 Maternity Cover), Thomas King (Automation), Rose Connelly (Head of Wardrobe), Lucy Edgeworth (Wardrobe Assistant), Derek Johnston (Dresser), Rochelle Porter (Head of Wigs), Milly Roberts-Smith (Head of Wigs Maternity Cover), Jasmine Roy (Wigs Assistant), Josh Attwood (LX Show Chief), Alex Wintle (Deputy Show LX), Suzie Harrison (Follow Spot Operator), Jemma Newton (Follow Spot Operator) and Anthony Pearson (Technical Swing).

Breaking it up into three paragraphs, also involved are Playful Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals (General Management), Luke Shires Marketing (Marketing Directors), Natalie McCormack (Ticketing and Sales Management), AKA (Artwork Design and Advertising), Mediacom (Digital Media), Matthew Murphy (Production Photographer), Story House PR (Press Representative), Shine Creative Solutions (Partnerships and Promotions), Chris Luscombe (Health and Safety Consultant), Sophie Lane (Physiotherapist), Ross Williams (General Manager of the Phoenix Theatre), Chris Ioannou (Assistant General Manager of the Phoenix Theatre), Vivienne Litherland (Phoenix Theatre Administrator), Mark Poisson (Phoenix Theatre Sales and Ticketing Manager), Charlotte Bezant (Phoenix Theatre Deputy Sales and Ticketing Manager), Alice Mowatt and Harry Cutts (Phoenix Theatre Box Office Assistants), Gary Swain (Phoenix Theatre Master Carpenter), Rebecca Wide (Phoenix Theatre Deputy Master Carpenter), Gary Hamilton (Phoenix Theatre Chief Electrician), Tamsyn Ross (Phoenix Theatre Deputy Chief Electrician), Kayleigh Aston, Lauren Donnelly and Emma Harper (Phoenix Theatre Customer Experience Supervisors), Simon Moore (Phoenix Theatre Cellar Person), Kellie Barker and Rebecca Zamani (Phoenix Theatre Stage Door Keepers).

Also involved are Tara Overfield Wilkinson (Associate Director and Choreographer UK), Kirsty Malpass (Assistant Director and Choreographer UK), Richard J. Hinds (Associate Choreographer US), Jenna Carino (Associate Scenic Designer), Devario Simmons (Associate Costume Designer), Ryan O'Gara (Associate Lighting Designer US), Warren Letton (Associate Lighting Designer and Programmer UK), Russell Godwin (Associate Sound Designer), Matt Towell (Production Manager), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall (Props Supervisor), Sabrina Cuniberto (Costume Supervisor), and Betty Marini (Hair and Wigs Supervisor).

The Come From Away band includes Alan Berry (Musical Director/UK Musical Supervisor), Matt Bashford (Whistles/Irish Flute/Uillean Pipes), Aoife Mairead Ní Bhriain (Fiddle), Oli Briant (Electric/Acoustic Guitar), Justin Quinn (Acoustic Guitars/Mandolins/Bouzouki), Joey Grant (Electric and Acoustic Bass), Ray Fean (Bodhrán/Percussion), Ian Whitehead (Drums/Percussion), Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director), Andrew Barrett for Lionella Music, LLC (Electronic Music Design), Phij Adams (Associate Keyboard Programmer), Ryan Driscoll (Music Preparation), and David Gallagher (Orchestral Management).