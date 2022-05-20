Come From Away announces new casting from June

The West End production of Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre has announced new casting from June 2022.

Kirsty Malpass has returned to the show in the role of Bonnie and others, and will be joined by Robert Hands reprising the role of Nick/Doug and others, Lejaun Sheppard as Bob and others, with Sarah Morrison (returning to the production having performed in Australia) and Lucy Park also joining the cast.

They will join the current London cast who are extending their time with the show: Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Gemma Knight Jones (Hannah and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), and Emma Salvo (Janice and others).

The ensemble also includes Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Alexander McMorran, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning show follows a group of plane passengers stranded in Gander (as well as their Canadian hosts) in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

It has book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Come From Away is produced in the UK by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

Tickets are available below.