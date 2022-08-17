Collabro confirm disbandment ahead of farewell UK tour

After eight years as a group, Collabro confirmed their disbandment today after a farewell tour this coming December.

Billed as "the world's most popular musical theatre vocal group", members Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J Redgrave released the following joint statement:

"We are so incredibly grateful to have been allowed to do what we love for eight years, and the fans are to thank for that. Their constant support and love have meant that we have travelled the world singing, and we can't thank them enough. We are really excited to travel around the UK in December with a spectacular show, which we feel is the most fitting way to say goodbye."

Previously entitled Christmas is Here and now renamed The Farewell Tour, the show promises both show tunes and Christmas classics. It is scheduled to launch at Sheffield City Hall on 29 November and visit The Sands Centre in Carlisle, Plymouth Pavilions, O2 City Hall Newcastle, Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, Blackpool Opera House, Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Birmingham's Town Hall, The Forum in Bath and Portsmouth Guildhall, as well as the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 13 December.

Collabro rose to fame by winning Britain's Got Talent back in 2014, going on to sell over two million records and headlining five UK tours including stops at the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall. Their seventh studio album, "Be Still My Soul", is set to be released on 7 October.