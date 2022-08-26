Colin Baker to lead Sherlock Holmes' The Hound of the Baskervilles UK tour

Doctor Who star Colin Baker is set to take on the role of Sherlock Holmes in a new touring production of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Baker will be joined on stage by Terry Molly (The Archers) as Dr Watson and Dee Sadler (All Creatures Great and Small) as Doctor Mortimer, alongside Nigel Fairs (The Mousetrap) as Sir Henry Baskerville, Kate Ashmead (Educating Rita) as Mrs Barrymore and Martin Parsons (The Railway Children) as Jack Stapleton.

The radio-play-on-stage, adapted and directed by Parsons, commemorates 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic tale and is presented by Ashmead and Crime And Comedy Theatre Company.

Parsons comments: "With 2022 being the 120th anniversary of the publication of The Hound of The Baskervilles, it's an ideal time for a brand-new adaptation of the world's most famous detective story. And having seen Colin Baker and Terry Molloy's pitch perfect performances, I know audiences will delight at their portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson. We're in for a treat and I'm thrilled to be able to bring two such fine actors together on stage in these iconic roles."

The tour launches in Redhill on 28 October before visiting Henley-on-Thames, Lancaster, Bridlington, Mansfield, Stockton-on-Tees, Lincoln, Runcorn, Southport, Tamworth, Monmouth, Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight, Andover and Paignton.