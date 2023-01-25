Coco stage musical announced

A stage version of seminal musical Coco is coming.

The news was revealed last night at EPCOT as part of the "Disney on Broadway Concert Series", featuring a series of musical stars tackling classic numbers from the House of Mouse canon.

Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and L Steven Taylor (The Lion King) unveiled the exciting news, which will mark the first Pixar project to be given the full stage treatment.

The 2017 movie Coco follows a music-obsessed young boy, Miguel, who tries to find his ancestors in the Land of the Dead. It features the much-loved Disney classic tune "Remember Me", composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (who also worked on a little known film called Frozen). "Remember Me" went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, with the film also winning Best Animated Feature.

Venues, dates, cast and creatives are to be unveiled in due course.

You can watch the announcement below: